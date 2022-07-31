'TMC workers involved in scams worried after Mamata dumped Partha': BJP

-
The BJP on Sunday claimed that the Trinamool Congress workers "involved in scams and other illegal activities are worried" after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "dumped" Partha Chatterjee.
West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya tweeted, "After Mamata Banerjee dumped Partha, her close confidant, every criminal in the Trinamool, from minister to ordinary worker, who are involved in scams, rapes and murders, are worried. They acted on the assurance that Mamata would protect them but now they feel slighted. Law is supreme."
The ED has arrested Chatterjee in the SSC scam and recovered around Rs 50 crore, several kilograms of gold, and documents of several properties from his close associate Arpita Mukherjee.
On Thursday, Chatterjee was removed from the state cabinet and the party.
Earlier Malviya had asked why West Bengal minister of state for education Paresh Adhikari has not been sacked after an FIR was filed against him. "The rot of SSC Scam is so deep that the Calcutta High Court had to cancel illegal appointment of Ankita Adhikari, daughter of Paresh Adhikari,... Why has he not been sacked? Will Mamata Banerjee explain," he had said.
"It is abundantly clear that Mamata Banerjee is feeling the heat. Obscene amount of cash recovered has exposed the dark underbelly of the Trinamool government. Getting rid of Partha Chatterjee is an admission that the noose is tightening and it is just a matter of time before it ropes in Mamata," Malviya had added.
