Jharkhand BJP rejects Congress charge of destabilising state govt

After alleged that attempted to destabilize the state government following the seizure of cash from three MLAs, slammed the for their allegations.

Talking to ANI, spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said "Whenever or leaders from the government land up in any difficulty they immediately start using the word 'destabilization' like Pakistan's government use Kashmir word. But they cannot escape by blaming BJP."

"Central as well as state leadership of Congress must give a clarification as to whose money the three legislators were carrying? Of late, ED has made huge recoveries in from officers and MLA representative of big leader, and West Bengal has become the center of cash recovery recently," he added

Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand - Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap and Naman Bixal Kongari were detained in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday evening after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle.

Right after this political blame game started. Congress, in clear words, termed it as BJP's conspiracy to topple the Jharkhand government.

Speaking to ANI, state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur said, "Everyone saw how Assam became the focal point to topple governments, drama happened for 15 days and ultimately the Maharashtra govt was toppled... this indicates that there's a conspiracy to destabilize the Jharkhand government; things will be clearer in coming times."

However, the Congress state chief said that the incident is saddening and the state unit will submit a report to the party's high command on the matter.

"It won't be reasonable to talk about it till the probe is done, but looking at the country's situation... nabbed MLAs can better explain the matter. However, the incident is saddening. We'll submit a report to our high command. No one involved is to be spared," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)