Toolkit row: Chhattisgarh police issues notice to BJP's Sambit Patra

Chhattisgarh Police has issued notice to BJP national spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra for allegedly spreading fake news over 'toolkit' issue.
Chhattisgarh Police has asked Patra to report at Raipur's Civil Lines police station at 4 p.m. on May 23.
The notice has been issued to former chief minister Raman Singh and Patra on a complaint registered in Raipur for allegedly spreading fake news related to the toolkit issue.
The complaint was filed by Akash Sharma, the Chhattisgarh NSUI Chief under the IPC. Head of Congress research wing Rajeev Gowda and Rohan Gupta are made co-complainant after they approached Chhattisgarh Police.
In the notice issued to Patra, Chhattisgarh Police has asked him to present himself at the police station either physically or through video conference. Police has warned Patra of legal action in case of failure to respond the summon.
Earlier, Chhattisgarh Police had issued a notice to Raman Singh asking him to remain at his residence on Monday for questioning for allegedly spreading fake news related to the toolkit.
On May 18, the BJP alleged that Congress used a toolkit to malign Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image during the Covid pandemic. Sharing a page on his Twitter account, Patra said, "Friends look at the Congress 'ToolKit' in extending help to the needy during the Pandemic. More of a PR exercise with the help of 'Friendly Journalists' and 'Influencers' than a soulful endeavour. Read for yourselves the agenda of the Congress: #CongressToolKitExposed."
Levelling further allegations against Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Patra tweeted, "Disgusting to say the least. Rahul Gandhi wanting to use this opportunity of pandemic to destroy the image of PM Modi. Congress workers were instructed to call the mutant strain as 'Modi strain'. No stone left unturned to scar the name of India with the help of Foreign Journalists."
