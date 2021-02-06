Chhattisgarh Cong passes resolution seeking Rahul Gandhi as party president

The Pradesh Congress



Committee (CPCC) on Saturday passed a resolution seeking that be made the party president again.

The resolution was passed unanimously in a meeting of CPCC executive body and district presidents held at Rajiv Bhawan, the party's state office, a release issued by CPCC spokesperson Vikas Tiwari said.

"The resolution to reelect as president of Indian was proposed by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. It was seconded by AICC state in charge P L Punia and CPCC president Mohan Markam," the release added.

It said all members were with Gandhi and the party would continue to grow stronger under him.

In August last year, Baghel had written a letter to Gandhi urging him to return as the party chief.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)