Trouble-engine govt in Bihar instead of double-engine: Tejashwi Yadav

Days after emerged as the poorest state in a Niti Aayog report, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Monday launched a blistering attack on the JD(U)-led NDA dispensation over its alleged failure on all fronts and said the double engine government should rather be called a "trouble engine".

The 'double-engine government' expression was first used by the BJP as it appealed to people to vote for the party and avail the benefits offered by it at the Centre as well as in the states.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, which was adjourned on the first day of the winter session following obituary references, the leader said resentment was brewing among people over "rampant corruption" in the state.

"The Niti Aayog report shows the Bihar government as a failure on almost all indicators. Chief Minister is running a corrupt government. There's corruption from top to bottom. Bihar stands first in unemployment, education system has been completely destroyed and health infrastructure in the state is in shambles," he stated.

According to the think tank's recently released Multidimensional Poverty Index report, 51.91% population of Bihar is poor.

Yadav also pointed out that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has found "glaring financial discrepancies, irregularities and wasteful expenditure" in various departments of the Bihar government.

"Where stands Bihar in the Niti Aayog report? It is at the number one position from the bottom. Whenever the CM is asked about it, he expresses his ignorance. This shows that the Bihar government is not serious about meeting the basic needs of the people. This is not a 'double engine' but a 'trouble engine' government in Bihar", said the leader of Opposition.

Opposition party legislators have decided to hand over a copy of NITI Aayog and CAG reports to the chief minister, as he is not aware of the developments, the leader said.

Meanwhile, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, during the day, adjourned the house till 11 am on Tuesday after a brief sitting, during which legislators paid tributes to leaders who died in the recent past.

The session will continue till December 3.

