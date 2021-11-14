Bihar govt silent over JDU leader's role in journalist's murder: Tejashwi

-
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday alleged that no action has been taken against Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Leshi Singh even after the victim's family "clearly accused the leader and her nephew for the murder of a journalist in Bihar's Purnia.
Addressing a press conference, Yadav said, "Nitish Kumar's minister Leshi Singh and her nephew are accused. SHO has been suspended but when the deceased's relatives are clearly accusing Leshi Singh and her nephew then why the state government is silent?"
Earlier on Friday, a local journalist and ex-Zilla Parishad member in Purnia, Rintu Singh was shot dead in the Sarsi Police Station area.
The deceased's family and relatives staged a protest on Saturday accusing JD(U) MLA and state Minister Leshi Singh to be behind the murder. They also alleged negligence by the Station House Officer (SHO).
"What was his fault that he was killed? Just because he won the Zila Parishad polls and wanted to contest Assembly polls? Leshi Singh did this via her nephew. I don't trust the local Police, it should be probed by others," Anulika Singh, Rintu Singh's wife and Zilla Parishad member told the media.
Daya Sankar, Superintendent of Police in Purnia on Sunday informed that the deceased's body has been sent for postmortem.
"Relatives statements are being taken. They allege that it happened due to the negligence of SHO, so he has been suspended," Sankar said.
Further, the SP said that the arrest will be made soon as the investigation is underway.
"Investigation is underway. Some people have been identified. Arrests will be made soon," Sankar added.
Slamming Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the incident, the RJD leader said that he should set a time frame if he is going to remove Leshi Singh from the position.
"Nitish Kumar should set a time frame - if he is going to remove his minister (Leshi Singh). When will action be taken? He should give clarification and sack the minister. Let's see if it happens," Yadav added.
