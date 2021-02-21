TRS fields former PM P V Narasimha Rao's daughter for MLC polls

-
The ruling Telangana Rashtra
Samithi (TRS) on Sunday announced SurabhiVani Devi, daughter of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, as it's candidate for the coming polls to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Graduates' constituency.
TRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided Vani Devi's candidature, party sources said.
Vani Devi, an artist and academic,will file her nomination papers on Monday for the Mahabubnagar - Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates' constituency, they said.
Biennial elections to the Legislative Council from two Graduates' constituencies would be held on March 14.
The TRS government has been organising year-long centenary celebrations of late Narasimha Rao, a native of Telangana, since last June.
