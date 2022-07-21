Truth will prevail over arrogance and dictatorship: Rahul slams govt

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the government over its alleged lack of willingness to discuss issues such as inflation and "misuse of agencies" in Parliament and asserted that "truth will prevail over dictatorship".
His attack came on a day Congress president Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.
"Discuss GST -- House adjourned. Discuss inflation -- House adjourned. Discuss Agneepath -- House adjourned. Discuss misuse of agencies -- House adjourned," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Today publicly, the voice of the people of the country is being suppressed. 'Truth' will prevail over this arrogance and dictatorship," the former Congress chief said.
The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far since the Monsoon Session began on July 18 with the Opposition seeking a debate on issues such as price rise and GST on certain items of daily use.
The Opposition has alleged that the functioning of Parliament is being affected because of the government's obstinacy to not allow its demand for a discussion on issues such as a hike in GST on certain daily use items and price rise.
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned briefly on Thursday as Opposition parties voiced their protest against rising prices and the Enforcement Directorate summons to Sonia Gandhi for questioning in a money laundering case. Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned twice during the pre-lunch period after opposition members created uproar over issues of price rise and Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on daily essentials.
