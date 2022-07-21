Gujarat polls: Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity if AAP wins

Aam Aadmi Party's convener on Thursday promised that his party will provide free up to 300 units per month if voted to power in where polls are due this year.

Addressing people at a town hall meeting in Surat, the Delhi chief minister also guaranteed uninterrupted power supply without any cuts.

"I am giving you a guarantee. If you find any fault later, you are free not to vote for in the next election. We will fulfil all the guarantees once we come to power in the state," he said.

Kejriwal also said that all pending bills issued before December 31, 2021 will be waived.

The leader arrived here late Wednesday night on his second visit to the state this month.

He had said that in the next few weeks, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would share with the people of its agenda on what it plans to do for them if voted to power in the state.

He had claimed that the people of were fed up with 27 years of the BJP rule and want a change.

Kejriwal last visited Gujarat on July 3, when he held a town hall on the issue of free in Ahmedabad.

Presenting the "Delhi model," he had said free electricity is possible in Gujarat if corruption is eliminated.

The has made free electricity a major poll plank in Gujarat, where polls are due in December.

