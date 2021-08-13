Uddhav Thackeray to attend Opposition meeting called by Sonia Gandhi

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief will attend the meeting of opposition leaders called by Congress president on August 20, his party said on Friday.

Thackeray will attend the meeting through video link, Sena leader Sanjay Raut told PTI. Congress is part of the Sena-led ruling coalition in Maharashtra along with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said he didn't know whether the Sharad Pawar-led party had been invited or if it was going to attend the meeting.

