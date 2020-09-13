Untouched terrain: BJP looking for a dominant spot in Andhra, Telangana

The appointment of new presidents to lead the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana units of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would have passed off as a procedural, state-related exercise by J P Nadda, the party chief, had the changes not been invested with political significance that enthused the local cadre. Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Somu Veerraju will helm the BJP’s Telangana and Andhra Pradesh units, respectively.

Andhra Pradesh is practically untouched terrain for the BJP. But the impressive showing in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Telangana fired up the local cadre to work and ...