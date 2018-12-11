Upendra Kushwaha quits, slams Modi for 'betraying' backward classes

RLSP President on Monday severed ties with the and resigned from the Union council of ministers, accusing Prime Minister Narendra of reducing Cabinet to a "rubber stamp", "betraying" backward classes and giving Bihar only "jumlas".

The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party leader from Bihar said he is open to joining the Opposition alliance, which includes Lalu Prasad's RJD and the Congress. Though the decision was expected, it did not go down well within his own party with both the RLSP MLAs in Bihar saying they would remain in the BJP-led NDA.

The Bihar came out with a point by point rebuttal of the allegations.

Kushwaha said he felt “betrayed and dejected" by the prime minister's leadership and alleged that "fixing" political opponents and not working for the poor had become the government's priority.

Bihar unit vice-president Samrat Chaudhary said: “We are aghast over Kushwaha's charge that he was being humiliated by the BJP. The BJP never treated him with disdain even after it had become apparent that he was losing grip over his own small party."