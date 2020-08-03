JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

No infighting in West Bengal BJP, TMC misleading people: Dilip Ghosh
Business Standard

Uttarakhand BJP to celebrate Ram temple's 'bhoomi pujan' by lighting diyas

The BJP will celebrate the foundation stone-laying of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 by lighting diyas in Uttarakhand.

Topics
Ram temple | BJP | Uttarakhand

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Preparations ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. | PTI

The BJP will celebrate the foundation stone-laying of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 by lighting diyas in Uttarakhand.

BJP workers throughout the state will light rows of earthen lamps at party offices as well as at their houses to celebrate the occasion, the state unit chief of the saffron party, Bansidhar Bhagat, told reporters here on Monday.

However, the social-distancing norms in view of the coronavirus pandemic will have to be maintained everywhere during the celebrations, he said.

Bhagat also appealed to people to celebrate the occasion by lighting lamps.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be scripting a golden page in the history of India on August 5, when he will do the bhoomi pujan and lay the foundation stone for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also described it as a significant moment.

The chief minister's residence here will brighten up with the light of earthen lamps to celebrate the occasion, Rawat said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 18:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU