Uttarakhand polls: Anurag Thakur, CM Dhami lead BJP's Vijay Sankalp Yatra

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Bageshwar district on Sunday.
The rally was led by Thakur and Dhami in the Kumaon region of the state.
On Saturday, BJP President JP Nadda took out a 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Haridwar. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had also participated in the 'yatra'.
Nadda said, "We have seen a new story of development in Uttarakhand. Earlier, when a passenger used to come to Uttarakhand, he used to get the one signal - one-way traffic. Now all roads are open 24 hours in BJP government."
"When I see this enthusiasm, excitement and gathering of people, it tells me that people of Uttarakhand and Haridwar have made up their mind to give BJP their blessing again. If we talk about the development of the state, the statement by PM Modi, that we will use double engine government to take Uttarakhand towards development, has turned true," he added.
Uttarakhand Assembly elections are scheduled for next year. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, BJP won 57 seats, Congress won 11 seats and two seats were won by others.
