Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh not govt's remote control, says Bhagwat

-
ALSO READ
No birthday celebrations for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who turns 71
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Ayodhya between October 19-21
Mohan Bhagwat calls for population policy, says there's 'imbalance'
RSS chief laments lack of control over content shown on OTT platforms
US acting ambassador meets RSS chief in Delhi, holds 'good discussion'
-
: The media portrays the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the government's remote control, but nothing could be further from the truth, its chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday.
He also said though India is not a world power, it certainly has the potential to become a world 'guru' in the post pandemic era.
Addressing ex-servicemen here, Bhagwat said, The media refers to us as the remote control of the government, but that is untrue. Though, some of our workers are definitely part of the government. The government does not give assurances of any sort to our swayam sevaks. People ask us what we get from the government. My answer to them is that we may even have to lose what we own.
Highlighting the ancient Indian practices in medicine, he said, What saw us through were our traditional Indian remedies such as kadha, kwath (herbal formulations) and hygiene. Now, the world looks up to India and wants to emulate the Indian model. Our country may not become a world power, but it can certainly be the world guru.
The RSS chief observed a minute's silence in memory of Chief of Defence Staff Late Bipin Rawat and 13 others who died in the chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu recently.
Calling for unity, he said the undivided land of India lost several battles with foreign invaders over the centuries as the local population was not united.
Quoting social reformer BR Ambedkar, he said we are never defeated by anyone's strength but by our own weaknesses.
Bhagwat is on a five-day tour to Himachal Pradesh and is likely to meet Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama, sources said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU