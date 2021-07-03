JUST IN
Centre sanctions funds from PMCares for new vaccine-testing lab

At present, there are two vaccine-testing laboratories in the country -- the Central Drug Laboratory at Kasauli and National Institute of Biologicals at Noida

Topics
Centre | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The world’s largest vaccine maker, Serum was last year named a top supplier of Covid shots to Covax, the World Health Organization-backed initiative aimed at securing an equitable global rollout. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The Centre has sanctioned funds from the PMCares Fund for setting up a vaccine-testing laboratory here, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

I thank Honble PM Shri narendramodi Ji for sanctioning funds for setting up of Vaccine Testing Lab at Hyderabad. A big step forward towards comprehensive development of pharma sector in Hyderabad, which will also boost production of COVID-9 vaccines, Reddy, a Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, tweeted.

The increased focus on vaccine production against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated more vaccine- testing laboratories in the country, Reddy said in a press release.

At present, there are two vaccine-testing laboratories in the country -- the Central Drug Laboratory at Kasauli and National Institute of Biologicals at Noida, he said.

Funds have been released from the PMCARES Fund on March 6 for establishing two more such laboratories -- one at National Centre for Cell Science, Pune, and the other at the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology, Hyderabad, under the Department of Biotechnology, he said.

The laboratory in Hyderabad is expected to commence operations in the next one month, he said.

The setting up of the new laboratory is a big step towards the comprehensive development of the pharma sector in Hyderabad as the city is home to many pharma majors, COVID-19 vaccine production companies and other R & D institutions, he said.

It would also boost the production of COVID-19 vaccines, Reddy said.

First Published: Sat, July 03 2021. 16:52 IST

