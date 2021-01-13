Vedas a treasure of principles of good governance, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Tuesday said that Vedas are a treasure of principles of good governance and the concept of public welfare state can be conceived by adopting these principles.

He said that the government will further the work for preserving Vedic education and it will leave no stone unturned to propagate Deva-Vani Sanskrit.

Gehlot was addressing a virtual Ved Sammelan organised on ''National Vedic Discourse for Public Welfare State and Good Governance'' at the chief minister's residence on the occasion of National Youth Day.

The chief minister inaugurated a portal based on the Vedic Heritage and Manuscript Research Institute, Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy and a poster carrying the message of ''save water, save daughter, teach everyone, save environment''.

The deeper the Vedas are studied, the stronger is the resolve for good governance, he said in a statement.

Recalling Swami Vivekananda, Gehlot said that he played an important role in establishing the importance of Vedic culture in the world and his message for humanity and world peace is equally relevant today.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)