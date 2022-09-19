Violent mob at BJP's rally can be taught a lesson in 10 minutes: TMC leader

-
ALSO READ
BJP's march to Bengal secretariat: Party workers torch car, clash with cops
BJP chief Nadda forms five-member team to probe Nabanna Chalo violence
LoP, other BJP leaders detained during protest march to Bengal secretariat
ED summons TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in coal smuggling scam
People ring in Bengali New Year with elan
-
TMC leader Madan Mitra has courted controversy by claiming that those involved in violence and attacks on police during BJP's recent march to the West Bengal secretariat can be "taught a lesson in just 10 minutes".
Mitra, however, added that the Trinamool Congress is not in favour of such an action in retaliation to BJP's "disruptive policies".
The former state minister's comments come close on the heels of TMC general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee's remark that if I was there, I would have shot the violent protesters in the head.
Mitra, speaking at a public meeting in Kamarhati constituency on Sunday, said, "If there is an instruction from the party, it won't take more than 10 minutes to thrash those who were involved in hooliganism and vandalism (during BJP's Nabanna Abhijan' on September 14). We can retaliate with double the force than the attackers.
The maverick MLA also said TMC has emphasised it wants development not violence. It speaks the language of love and compassion, not vandalism.
Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha hit back, saying TMC leaders are increasingly making dangerous comments, and they have lost the support of people.
Over 20 people have been arrested in specific cases of assault on police officers, and destruction of government property in Kolkata and Howrah during the rally.
The saffron camp has maintained that none of their workers were involved in violence at the march.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU