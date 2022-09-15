Will give ED list of 100 TMC MLAs with disproportionate assets: Adhikari

-
ALSO READ
Suvendu Adhikari detained, says 'Mamata turned Bengal into North Korea'
Bengal: TMC govt won't stay for over 6 months, says LoP Suvendu Adhikari
Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC govt after BJP MP narrowly escapes bomb attack
Ballygunge bypoll: TMC files complaint with CEO against Suvendu Adhikari
TMC to protest before CBI office demanding Suvendu's arrest in ponzi scam
-
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday claimed he would soon submit documents to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that contain details about disproportionate assets of 100 TMC leaders.
The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, dubbed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated.
Adhikari said he would visit the ED office in the city on Saturday and submit the documents to the central agency.
"A few days back, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that 99 per cent of party workers are honest. But, I have documents to prove nearly 99 per cent of TMC leaders are corrupt, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly claimed.
"On Saturday, I would submit those documents to the ED officials and request them to initiate a probe The entire TMC is neck-deep in corruption," he alleged.
Reacting to his comments, senior TMC leader Tapas Ray said Adhikari has a habit of making baseless allegations.
"Let him prove his claims. After BJP's failed Nabanna Abhiyan' (march to secretariat), he is trying to come up with new tricks to stay relevant," Ray said.
"Adhikari joined the BJP at the end of 2020. As a part of the Trinamool, he was in-charge of several important departments of the state government. If there is any such allegation, he is equally responsible for it," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.
The allegations of disproportionate assets against TMC leaders started doing the rounds after a PIL was filed in the Calcutta High Court about an exponential rise in the assets of relatives of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in recent years.
Banerjee had rubbished the allegations as a "politically motivated campaign to malign me".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU