JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Shiv Sena to support opposition's vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alva
Business Standard

VP Naidu hosts lunch for governors, LGs; likely successor Dhankhar attends

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is set to be his successor, at a lunch he hosted for all governors and lieutenant governors here.

Topics
Vice President election | M Venkaiah Naidu | Vice President

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu exchanges greetings with West Bengal Governor and NDA's vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar during a lunch hosted by him, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu exchanges greetings with West Bengal Governor and NDA's vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar during a lunch hosted by him, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is set to be his successor, at a lunch he hosted for all governors and lieutenant governors here.

The Vice President Secretariat shared on Twitter pictures of the two leaders who were seen exchanging pleasantries.

The NDA had on Saturday named Dhankhar as its Vice Presidential candidate.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the event hosted at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

Opposition parties on Sunday decided to field former Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva as their joint candidate for the Vice Presidential election.

The NDA has a clear edge over the opposition in the election where MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including the nominated ones, vote.

The governors and LGs were in the national capital to attend an official event on Saturday, and Naidu decided to host them for a lunch, officials said.

Naidu's term ends on August 10 and a new Vice President will take over on August 11.

The election for the Vice President's post will be held on August 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, July 17 2022. 22:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU