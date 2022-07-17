BJD announces support to Jagdeep Dhankhar in vice-presidential poll

-
ALSO READ
Odisha Civic polls: CM meets party workers, thanks people for BJD's victory
Presidential poll: Droupadi Murmu meets BJD, BJP lawmakers in Odisha
NDA names Bengal guv Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice Presidential candidate
YSRCP extends support to Jagdeep Dhankhar in vice-presidential polls
Prez Poll: BJD, Cong & BJP ask MLAs not to leave Bhubaneswar before voting
-
Naveen Patnaik-led BJD has decided to support the NDA's vice presidential nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar, a party leader said Sunday.
"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to (Odisha chief minister) Naveen babu, it has been decided that the party will support Dhankhar," senior BJD leader Pinaki Misra told PTI.
The BJP had Saturday announced West Bengal Governor Dhankhar as the NDA's vice presidential candidate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU