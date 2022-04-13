Dhankhar seeks meeting with Mamata to discuss law & order issues

-
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday sought an interaction with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss the law and order situation in the state.
However, till the report was filed, there was to confirmation or denial from the Chief Minister on whether she has accepted the offer from the Governor.
Quoting his letter to the Chief Minister, Shankhar tweeted: "WB Guv has urged CM Mamata Banerjee for interaction during the day in view of disturbing and unprecedented worrisome scenario in the precincts of High Court at Calcutta as also the recent spate of heinous crime against women and continual deteriorating law & order in the state."
On Wednesday afternoon, the Governor had an interaction with the Chief Secretary, H.K. Dwivedi, and the Director General of Police, Manoj Malviya, at the Raj Bhavan here. The meeting last for about an hour.
Later, Dhankhar tweeted: "Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar called upon CS @chief_west & DGP @WBPolice to take steps to curb rising crime against women: improve worrisome law & order situation & respond to pending issues. In an hour-long meeting Guv emphasised 'constitutional governance is must & not optional'."
In the past, there have been several instances of feud between the Governor and the state government over the former's frequent Twitter messages criticising the Trinamool rule in Bengal.
