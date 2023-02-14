We condemn 'intimidation tactics', shows govt scared of criticism: Congress

-
ALSO READ
BBC World Service proposes scrapping 382 posts in digital-only push
SC issues notice to Centre over blocking of BBC documentary on PM Modi
Congress attacks govt over Income Tax survey operation at BBC offices
No screening of BBC doc at JNU; students say varsity cut power, internet
'Misconceived, no merit': SC dismisses Hindu Sena plea to ban BBC
-
The Congress on Tuesday termed as "intimidation tactics" the Income Tax survey operation at the BBC offices and alleged that the action shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism.
The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, officials said.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that while the party is demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe on the Adani issue, the "government is after the BBC".
He also used a Hindi idiom to attack the government, saying "Vinash Kale, Vipreet Buddhi" (When doom approaches, a person's intellect works against his interest).
"Here we are demanding JPC on the Adani issue but the government is after the BBC. Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi," Ramesh said.
Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the IT raid at BBC's offices "reeks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism".
"We condemn these intimidation tactics in the harshest terms. This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer," he said in a tweet.
The action by the IT Department comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary -- "India: The Modi Question".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 15:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU