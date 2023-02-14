JUST IN
Not first time remarks were expunged, people see what happens in Parl: Shah
"Nobody's contribution should be removed," Shah on erasing Mughal history
Before 12PM on counting day, BJP will cross majority mark in Tripura: Shah
Nothing for BJP to hide, be afraid of: Shah on allegations over Adani row
Rahul's plane 'deliberately' denied landing permission in Varanasi: Cong
BJP has no competition in 2024 LS polls, PM has people's support: Shah
PM ended 'mann ki doori' of Northeast, visited 51 times in 8 yrs: Shah
Cong takes dig at PM Modi, claims Aero India event started in 1996
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till March 13 amid Oppn's disruptions
Nothing unparliamentary in what Rahul said on Adani: Mallikarjun Kharge
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Not first time remarks were expunged, people see what happens in Parl: Shah
icon-arrow-left
If nothing to hide, why govt running from JPC probe into Adani issue: Cong
Business Standard

Congress attacks govt over Income Tax survey operation at BBC offices

The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the government over the Income Tax survey operation at the BBC offices, saying while they are demanding a JPC on the Adani issue it is after the BBC

Topics
Congress | Modi govt | Income Tax department

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the government over the Income Tax survey operation at the BBC offices, saying while they are demanding a JPC on the Adani issue it is after the BBC.

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation, officials said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also used a Hindi idiom to attack the government, saying "Vinash Kale, Vipreet Buddhi" (When doom approaches, a person's intellect works against his interest).

"Here we are demanding JPC on the Adani issue but the government is after the BBC. Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi," Ramesh said.

As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Congress

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU