Why MSP law is not being passed, asks Congress after union ultimatum

A day after the farmer unions gave ultimatum to the government on the issue of MSP, the Congress on Sunday questioned the government over the issue.
Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Why MSP law is not being passed? Why Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri case not being dismissed? Why farmers union not being called for meeting? Withdrawal of black farm laws turning into mere election stunt. Will 19 Nov 2021 day when farm laws were withdrawn will turn into 'Dhokha Diwas'?"
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday had alleged that there is no forward movement on the MSP issue.
"There has been no progress. No committee has been formed on Minimum Support Price (MSP). There is only some action on withdrawing cases against farmers in Haryana, but not much progress on that count in other states, including Delhi. There has been no discussion on our demand in connection with power bills," SKM leader Yudhveer Singh told a media conference
SKM, a consortium of 40-odd farmers' organisations, had on December 9 declared to suspend their 15-month-long agitation that had started to protest the three contentious farm laws passed in 2020.
Lakhimpur Kheri was the place where on October 4 half-a-dozen people, including farmers and a journalist, were mowed down by a speeding vehicle, allegedly belonging to the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni. The farmers have demanded action against Teni and his son, but no step has been taken yet.
The SKM also declared to extend support to the all-India strike by labour organisations on February 23 and 24 as their demands include MSP and also because the labour organisations had supported the farmers' agitation.
