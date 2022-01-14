Modi govt's inaction against China 'jeopardising' close neighbours: Rahul

-
ALSO READ
PMO holds informal interaction with ECs; report says no impropriety
Mumbai rains: PMO announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin killed in mishaps
Will never forget contributions of brave freedom fighters of Goa: PM
Strong Indo-Japan ties augur well for entire world: Modi after meeting Suga
Prime Minister Modi to interact with woman self-help groups on Thursday
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Modi government alleging it first surrendered its own land to China and is now jeopardising country's neighbours by not pushing it back.
"Modi Government first surrendered our land and has now jeopardised our close neighbours by its inaction in pushing back China.
"If you don't stand up for yourself, how will you stand up for your friends," he said on Twitter.
Gandhi cited a news report that claimed China is now building illegal villages in Bhutan in a fresh threat to India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU