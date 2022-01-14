Modi govt's inaction against China 'jeopardising' close neighbours: Rahul

Congress leader on Friday attacked the Modi government alleging it first surrendered its own land to and is now jeopardising country's neighbours by not pushing it back.

"Modi Government first surrendered our land and has now jeopardised our close neighbours by its inaction in pushing back

"If you don't stand up for yourself, how will you stand up for your friends," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi cited a news report that claimed is now building illegal villages in Bhutan in a fresh threat to India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)