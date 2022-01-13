Signed 2,619 files, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin in self appraisal

-
ALSO READ
TN CM lashes out at Centre on NEET, calls for all-party meet on Jan 8
Omicron scare: TN doctors want edu institutions to shift to online mode
Doctors will be deployed: Tamil Nadu after closure of Amma Mini Clinics
Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief Tindivanam K Ramamurthy dead
DA hike for Tamil Nadu govt employees advanced to Jan 1, 2022: CM Stalin
-
In a self appraisal or a report card, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said he had signed 2,619 files since he took charge in May 2021.
Stalin said since he took over as Chief Minister in May 2021, a total of 2,683 files had come to him for decision and he had signed 2,619 files.
According to him, the decisions on the remaining 64 files are in various stages of discussions.
Fast movement of files is the sign of good governance and this government is an example for that, Stalin claimed.
He said the Ministers have been ordered to quickly dispose of the files coming to them for decisions.
Stalin also claimed that he is not a Chief Minister who passes orders sitting in the State Secretariat but moves with the people at the ground level and takes actions as per their wishes.
--IANS
vj/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU