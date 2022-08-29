Why no action against builders of Supertech twin towers: Akhilesh asks BJP

-
-
A day after the illegally built Supertech twin towers were demolished, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday asked the ruling BJP why it hasn't taken action against those responsible for their construction in Noida.
Speaking to reporters after inspecting a cow milk plant and a vegetable plant here, Yadav alleged that no one is a bigger liar than the BJP and it did not read the Supreme Court order that called for action against the guilty.
A series of controlled explosions reduced the 100-metre tall Supertech twin towers to a huge pile of rubble on Sunday in Noida. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) were gone in 12 seconds in the carefully choreographed and meticulously executed demolition -- the biggest such exercise in the country so far.
The Supreme Court ordered the demolition a year back, saying there had been "collusion" between the builders and Noida Authority officials who let Supertech Ltd. construct in the area where no buildings were to come up according to the original plans.
"Why is the BJP not initiating action against those guilty of building the twin towers? They have not read the arguments put forth in the high court and the Supreme Court order that called for action against the guilty," Yadav said, adding that no one is a bigger liar than the BJP.
The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the twin towers on August 31, 2021, upholding a verdict by the Allahabad High Court. It held that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
