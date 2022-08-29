Azad says forced to leave Congress, praises PM Modi for showing humanity

-
ALSO READ
Ghulam Nabi Azab resigns from INC, points out Rahul Gandhi's behaviour
Ghulam Nabi Azad has become 'azad' now: Union minister Smriti Irani
It's Congress that has got 'Azadi' from Azad: Youth Congress president
All political parties, including mine, create division: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Delhi: Ghulam Nabi meets J-K leaders, set to float his own national party
-
Days after his resignation from the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad has alleged that he was 'forced' to leave the party, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'showing humanity'.
Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said that the Congress does not respect its leaders and "people don't know about our contribution to the party". While praising the Prime Minister, he said, "I had understood Modi was a crude man as he is not married, does not have children but he has shown his humane side when he spoke in Parliament about the incident that happened with the Gujarati tourists when I was the Chief Minister."
Azad was responding to the allegation levelled against him by the Congress leaders, who had said that "Azad has been Modi-fied' and will join the BJP". He said, "The party is full of illiterates, specially those who are working on clerical posts. Those who know J&K, I can't increase one vote of BJP."
He also said that Rahul Gandhi was not interested in politics despite efforts from the party. "It was Rahul who hugged the Prime Minister in Parliament not me," Azad said, and added that since the letter seeking reform in the Congress was written in 2020, the party has a problem as no one wants to be questioned.
In his resignation letter, Azad had said, "Unfortunately, the situation in the Congress party has reached such a point of no return that now 'proxies' are being propped up to take over the leadership of the party. This experiment is doomed to fail because the party has been so comprehensively destroyed that the situation has become irretrievable. Moreover, the 'chosen one' would be nothing more than a puppet on a string."
He said at the national level the Congress has conceded the political space available to the BJP and state level space to regional parties.
"This all happened because the leadership in the past eight years has tried to foist a non-serious individual at the helm of the party," he alleged without taking the name of Rahul Gandhi.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU