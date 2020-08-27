JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Upcoming by-elections will determine Madhya Pradesh's future: Kamal Nath
Business Standard

Why no interest waiver on loans for middle class, Rahul Gandhi asks govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government and asked why it gave tax benefits of Rs 1.45 trillion to businesses but did not waive interest on loans for the middle class

Topics
Loan waivers | Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the government over interest on deferred loan payments and asked why it gave tax benefits of Rs 1.45 lakh crore to businesses but did not waive interest on loans for the middle class.

In a tweet, he said, "1450000000000 tax cut benefit given to big businesses. But no interest waiver on loans for middle class" and dubbed the government of being a "suit boot ki Sarkar".

He also tagged a news report stating that the Supreme Court slammed the Centre and asked it to clarify its stand on charging of interest on deferred loan payments.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the Centre is "hiding behind the RBI" and asked it to reply within a week on the issue of interest being charged on instalments which have been deferred under the central bank's scheme during the moratorium period amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The court had earlier asked the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to review the move to charge interest on EMIs during the moratorium period introduced under the scheme due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 18:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU