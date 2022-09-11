Will announce formation of new party within 10 days, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

-
Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently parted ways with the Congress, on Sunday said he will announce the formation of his new political party within 10 days and asserted that its ideology will be "independent".
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the agenda of the new political outfit would be to struggle for the restoration of J and K's statehood and to fight for the job and land rights of people.
"I thank my colleagues who stand with me and are the base of my new party which, God willing, will be announced within the next 10 days," Azad said addressing his maiden public rally in the Kashmir Valley after resigning from the Congress on August 26.
Speaking at a public meeting at Dak Bunglow in Baramulla in north Kashmir, Azad said his new party will be 'Azad' (free), like his name, in its ideology and thinking.
"My party will be Azad. Many of my colleagues said we should name the party as Azad. But, I said never. But, it's ideology will be independent, which will not join or merge with any other. That may happen after my death, but not till then," he said.
The former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha said the emphasis will be to struggle for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and protection of job and land rights of its people.
"My party will be development-oriented. It's agenda will be to give employment opportunities to the people," he added.
Azad said he was not against any political party, whether national or regional.
"Many people across party lines are my friends," he said.
Azad, 73, ended his five-decade-long association with the Congress on August 26, terming the party "comprehensively destroyed". He had lashed out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" the party's entire consultative mechanism.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
