Will contest all Maharashtra polls, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Tauktae: Mumbai airport to remain shut till 6 pm due to cyclone alert
IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here
'Chawl' revamp to slash Central Mumbai realty prices by up to 25%
Cyclone Tauktae: No Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai on Monday too
-
The All India Majlis-e-Itthehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest all elections in Maharashtra from here on and the option of entering into alliances is also open, party president Asaduddin Owaisi said here on Saturday.
On a two-day tour of Aurangabad, Owaisi also criticised the Narendra Modi government on what he claimed was the inept handling of the China and Kashmir issues.
"China is on your ground but the government refuses (to acknowledge it). If nobody is holding onto your land, then why have these rounds of talks (between the two nations). The BJP should take a team of MP's to Ladakh and show the ground reality then. But the BJP and RSS are quiet on this issue," he alleged.
He also said moves like doing away with the provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir had done nothing to change the ground situation in the restive region, as jawans and civilians were being killed in terror attacks.
Queried on the possibility of a national alliance against the BJP, Owaisi said he was not an astrologer to say anything now about the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
"I don't have any idea who will be the face of it (such an alliance). I cannot say anything about the Uttar Pradesh polls either. Let the model code come in, then I will talk," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU