Bring white paper on Covid-19 expenses, sack Goa CM: Trinamool

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday demanded the dismissal of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his cabinet in wake of serious allegations of corruption levelled by former Governor Satya Pal Malik.
In a memorandum submitted to Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Trinamool national Vice P+resident Luizinho Faleiro also demanded a white paper on the purchases and expenditure incurred by the state government during the Covid pandemic.
Malik, currently the Meghalaya Governor, alleged largescale corruption in the coastal state when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, in an interview to a news channel on Monday.
In the memorandum, Faleiro said: "The government must release a white paper regarding purchases and expenditure during the Covid-19 pandemic. This transparency is of critical importance at this time to restore people's faith in the government institutions.
"You must immediately seek resignation of the Chief Minister and announce investigation by an independent agency to allow a fair inquiry. The death rate during Covid-19 was highest in our state and countless families have been put through misery with the loss of loved ones. It is a dark day in the history of Goa to imagine the scale of profiteering that has taken place at a time of crisis."
