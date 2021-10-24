BJP govt anti-farmer, only few industrialists prospering, says Patole

-
ALSO READ
Maha govt sets up panel to probe phone-tapping allegations made by Patole
Maharashtra govt keeping an eye on my activities, says Nana Patole
Cong only option against BJP; we will form govt at Centre in 2024: Patole
Maharashtra Congress' Rajani Patil to be elected unopposed to RS
Modi govt doing favouritism, not giving enough funds to Maha: Patole
-
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday said the BJP-led government at the Centre was anti-farmer and cited the difference in international and domestic prices of soyabean to bolster his point.
He said soyabean was being procured at Rs 11,000 per quintal in the country while it was being imported at Rs 18,000 for the same quantity.
Addressing a gathering in Ambajogai taluka, he said some industrialists were prospering under the Narendra Modi government while common citizens were distressed due to rising prices of fuel and essential items.
He said Other Backward Classes got quota due to the efforts of then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, but the BJP was opposed to it and was not providing empirical data on OBC numbers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU