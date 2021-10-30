Want regional parties to fight together against BJP, says Mamata Banerjee

-
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged all regional parties in Goa to come together in order to avoid division of votes.
Mamata Banerjee said after meeting Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai on Saturday.
On being asked whether Vijai Sardesai's Goa Forward Party will merge with TMC to fight polls, she said, " We discussed the matter that let's walk together to fight against BJP. So it's their decision to decide. We want to avoid division of votes. So want regional parties that can walk together to fight against BJP," said Banerjee on meeting with Sardesai.
Meanwhile, Sardesai called Mamata as a symbol of regional pride and said GFP is also a regional party.
"Mamata Banerjee is a symbol of regional pride, we're also a regional party. We welcome her recent statement that like-minded parties should come together to fight against BJP. I met with her today and we will discuss that in our party," said Sardesai.
Before meeting the TMC chief, Sardesai had said opposition unity is critical so that the corrupt and communal regime of the BJP can be put to an end.
Banerjee is on a visit to Goa as her party seeks to branch out into new states.
Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members, out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.
Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.
