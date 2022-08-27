Will travel across Karnataka to strengthen BJP ahead of polls: Yediyurappa

strongman on Friday said he would tour the state to strengthen the party ahead of next year's .

Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and president J P Nadda here on Friday and held discussions on the political situation in the state and its preparations for the 2023 .

Talking to PTI, Yediyurappa said his inclusion in the Parliamentary Board, the party's apex decision-making body, has "sent a good message not only in but across India."



Thanking Prime Minister Modi and the party's central leadership, Yediyurappa said he would continue to his activities and "from the first week of September, will travel across the state, visit all districts to strengthen BJP and the hands of the state leadership."



The former chief minister, however, made it clear that he is not going to contest the elections.

During his tour across the state in three phases, Yediyurappa said, he will assess the ground situation, interact with party workers, and identify future leaders.

He said the BJP is also not averse to the idea of some good leaders from other parties joining its ranks.

