Will travel across Karnataka to strengthen BJP ahead of polls: Yediyurappa

-
ALSO READ
Denied ticket by BJP for K'taka bypoll, Yediyurappa's son appeals for calm
K'taka BJP likely to recommend MLC ticket for Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra
Yediyurappa's son denied ticket for bypolls, minister hints at bigger role
BJP will return to power in Karnataka in 2023 under Bommai: Yediyurappa
Yediyurappa cannot retire; will fight 2023 polls under his guidance: Bommai
-
Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Friday said he would tour the state to strengthen the party ahead of next year's assembly polls.
Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda here on Friday and held discussions on the political situation in the state and its preparations for the 2023 assembly polls.
Talking to PTI, Yediyurappa said his inclusion in the BJP Parliamentary Board, the party's apex decision-making body, has "sent a good message not only in Karnataka but across south India."
Thanking Prime Minister Modi and the party's central leadership, Yediyurappa said he would continue to his activities and "from the first week of September, will travel across the state, visit all districts to strengthen BJP and the hands of the state leadership."
The former Karnataka chief minister, however, made it clear that he is not going to contest the elections.
During his tour across the state in three phases, Yediyurappa said, he will assess the ground situation, interact with party workers, and identify future leaders.
He said the BJP is also not averse to the idea of some good leaders from other parties joining its ranks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU