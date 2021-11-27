Wipe out AAP, SAD from electoral scene: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

-
Giving a clarion call to wipe out the AAP and the SAD from the electoral scene in the ensuing Assembly polls, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said it is now crystal clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amarinder Singh and Badals are hand in glove to barter away the interests of the state, be it agriculture, industry or common man's cause.
Addressing a public rally in Barnala town, Channi asked the people to identify these 'dubious' politicians who are hell bent upon to exploit them emotionally to the hilt.
Chiding AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal for making tall claims to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years in the state, if voted to power, Channi dared Kejriwal to come out with facts and figures to how many women he has extended this relief in Delhi.
Likewise, he said people of Punjab are wise enough and they won't be betrayed this time by his false promises as he and his party has been fully exposed on count of non-performance which is evident from the fact that 11 out of 20 AAP MLAs had already shifted their loyalty to other political parties.
Channi also said now NRIs have also realised that it is a party with hollow claims which is remotely concerned with the core issues of state.
He also asked Kejriwal to specify that how many farmers have got the facility of loan waiver or getting free power in agriculture sector in Delhi.
He also blamed Kejriwal for making irresponsible utterances to pursue his vested interests by spreading misinformation about non-implementation of recent pro-people decisions taken by his government.
Countering the false claims of the Delhi Chief Minister, Channi challenged him to tell the people about the prevailing prices of petrol and diesel besides the rates of electricity being supplied to various categories of consumers in his state, which are far more higher than in Punjab.
He pointed out Punjab is the only state across the country where people are getting petrol, diesel and electricity at the cheaper rates.
Training guns at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal, Channi said the father-son duo along with his wife Harsimrat Badal were instrumental in getting the draconian laws enacted at the Centre because SAD eventually laid the foundation of these anti-farmer laws by passing the Contract Farming Act of 2013 in the state Vidhan Sabha of which they cannot wash their hands from the onus to stab in the back of peasantry.
