People trying to frame me like they framed Anil Deshmukh: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Saturday claimed that some people are trying to frame him in a false case just like they did with former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
The NCP leader said, "While I was on a trip abroad, some people caught two persons in a car, taking pictures. It was found that one of them has been writing against me on his Koo handle. He is usually seen wherever I go to the authorities or submit documents."
"We will give his information to Mumbai Police Commissioner and ask for a probe. I have multiple pieces of evidence against many conspirators. People are framing me like they framed Anil Deshmukh. It is not like we are scared, but what is the intention," he said.
This comes a day after Malik shared photos on Twitter of some people who were allegedly "doing a recce of his house".
"These people riding in this car have been doing 'recce' at my house and school for the last few days. Let me know if anyone recognizes them. To those in the picture, I want to say that if they need any information from me, I will give it to them," he had tweeted on Friday.
Anil Deshmukh was arrested earlier this month by the ED for his alleged role in a money laundering case and is currently in jail under judicial custody.
