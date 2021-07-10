Amid power crisis, Sidhu says AAP, SAD 'bent upon Punjab's destruction'

-
Amid the ongoing power crisis in Punjab, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday hit out at the opposition, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of being "bent upon the state's destruction."
Taking to Twitter, Sidhu accused the Badals of looting the state by signing power purchase agreements (PPA) for 25 years of solar power at Rs 5.97 to Rs 17.91 per unit during their rule, despite knowing that the cost was decreasing at 18 per cent per year.
"Badals-signed PPAs with Thermal Power Plants & Majithia as Minister Renewable Energy (2015-17) signed PPAs for 25 Years for Solar Power at Rs 5.97 to 17.91 per unit to loot Punjab knowing the cost of solar is decreasing 18% per year since 2010 and is Rs 1.99 per unit today," the Congress leader tweeted.
Hitting out at the AAP who will contest the upcoming state assembly elections for the first time next year, Sidhu said that the Delhi government wanted thermal power plants to shut down in the middle of the ongoing power crisis.
"Today, forces bent upon Punjab's destruction are clearly visible... Delhi Govt wants Punjab's lifeline, our Thermal Power Plants, to shut down in middle of Punjab's Power crisis leaving Punjabis helpless in this simmering heat and our farmers suffer in this paddy-sowing season," he tweeted.
Over the last few days, several parts of Punjab experienced several hours of power cuts as demand increased amid the intense heatwave in the region. Demand reportedly reached a high of 14,500 MW.
On Saturday, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had said the government would soon announce a legal strategy to counter the 'ill-conceived Power purchase agreement (PPA) signed by the Badals during their rule, which had put an 'atrociously unnecessary financial' burden on the state.
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, meanwhile, asked who or what was stopping the present government from scrapping agreements in the last few years and pointed out that industries were suffering huge losses to the crisis.
He has also asked the Chief Minister to 'beg, borrow and buy power', but ensure 24x7 electricity to the people.
Earlier last week, FIRs were filed against several AAP workers by the Punjab Police for protesting near the Chief Minister's house in Mohali over the power issue.
