BJP to contest all 117 seats in Punjab, says state chief Ashwani Sharma

The BJP will contest all 117 seats in Punjab in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, said Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, who is virtually attending the party national executive meeting being held in the national capital on Sunday.
Punjab is slated to go to Assembly polls in 2022.
In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress had won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.
Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are attending the party's national executive meeting. The discussion is expected to be on the election strategy in seven states that will vote next year.
