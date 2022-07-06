Wish to take AIADMK forward like MGR and Jayalalitha: VK Sasikala

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu police turns down OPS' plea to deny nod for AIADMK meet
AIADMK unanimously passes resolution seeks return of Sasikala, Dhinakaran
Sasikala plea against expulsion from AIADMK rejected by Tamil Nadu court
SC to hear plea by Palaniswami on AIADMK leadership row on July 6
Transfer custodial death case to CBI says Panneerselvam to MK Stalin
-
Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Tuesday said that her wish is to take the party forward, the way MGR and Amma (Jayalalitha) did while adding that Tamil Nadu needs a leader who could walk the talk.
Sasikala said, "My wish is to take the party forward the way our leader (MGR) and Amma (Jayalalitha ) took it forward. Our cadres know it well. Not only that, there should be a leader who should be truthful and he/she should not speak different things in past and present, so that they can do good things for Tamil Nadu people."
On being asked when she is going to join AIADMK, she said. "I am a general secretary of AIADMK and will go (to party headquarters) when the time comes.
On being asked whether the party needs a single leader or not, she said, it will be decided by the party cadres.
Sasikala stated, "I repeatedly say that its cadres wish is the final verdict. That's what I too wish."
While talking about the general council meeting convened by the supporters of Edappadi K Palaniswami on July 11 to elect him as interim general secretary of the party, she said, "What's happening now is not a general council."
Reflecting upon whether Edappadi K. Palaniswami trying to cover Kodanadu (robbery and murder case ) issue by raising a single leadership issue, she said, "I don't know about that. The current CM (MK Stalin) spoke two things during election time. One of them was Kodanad (robbery and murder) issue. He spoke on every street and promised that he will take action on the Kodanad issue once (DMK ) comes to power. The media should ask TN CM MK Stalin why he has not taken action till now.
Earlier on June 23, the meet was held amid chaos and the AIADMK General Council announced that the one and only demand of the General Council members is to bring in a system of a single leadership for the party, favouring Joint Coordinator EPS.
The ongoing feud between Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam resulted in candidates having to contest as independents in the July 9 local body by-election.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU