Business Standard

Won't demand UT status for Karnataka border areas if injustice stops: Raut

Sanjay Raut said his party would not demand the Union Territory status for border areas in Karnataka if the govt in that state treated the local Marathi-speaking population fairly

Topics
Karnataka | Maharashtra | Sanjay Raut

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said his party would not demand the Union Territory status for border areas in Karnataka if the government in that state treated the local Marathi-speaking population fairly.

After Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray demanded that disputed areas in Karnataka's border region, which Maharashtra has been claiming, be declared as a UT pending the Supreme Court's decision, some leaders in the southern state hit back saying that Mumbai be made a UT. "We demand that Belagavi and the surrounding Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka be declared as a Union Territory because of the atrocities against Marathi people, their language, their culture," Raut told reporters here. "If the Karnataka government and local organisations stop doing injustice, we will take back our demand,'' the Rajya Sabha MP added. "In Mumbai, Kannadiga people have no complaint against Marathi people. Those who say Mumbai should be made a Union Territory are fools," Raut added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 06:52 IST

