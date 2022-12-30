Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann expresses grief on demise of PM Modi's mother

Punjab Chief Minister on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Hiraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who passed away at a hospital in after a brief illness.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said the death of Hiraben Modi is a huge loss for the entire nation.

He described her as a pious soul committed to the basic human values.

Sharing his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family, Mann prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Hiraben Modi, 100, died on Friday morning at the U.N. Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad, where she was admitted on Wednesday for a heart problem.

