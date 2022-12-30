JUST IN
Congress prez Kharge, Rahul condole demise of PM Narendra Modi's mother
BJY meant to unite country, should not be given political colour: Khurshid
When will Rahul, Gehlot break silence on Robert Vadra land grab: Poonia
Congress' income through electoral trusts less than TRS, SP, AAP: Report
After Sena ruckus, BMC seals all political party offices in civic building
Amit Shah on 3-day Karnataka visit, BJP plans to strengthen base in south
Congress 'mukt' Bharat not possible, says Sharad Pawar at Pune party office
JP Nadda slams Odisha govt for not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme
Haryana CM Khattar accuses Hooda of making 'wrong statement' on state-debt
Ajit Pawar should not challenge us, says Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Congress prez Kharge, Rahul condole demise of PM Narendra Modi's mother
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann expresses grief on demise of PM Modi's mother

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Hiraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad after a brief illness

Topics
Narendra Modi | Bhagwant Mann | Ahmedabad

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Chandigarh: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaks during a function to provide financial assistance to the kin of the farmers, who died during the protest over farm reform laws, in Chandigarh, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Hiraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad after a brief illness.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said the death of Hiraben Modi is a huge loss for the entire nation.

He described her as a pious soul committed to the basic human values.

Sharing his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family, Mann prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Hiraben Modi, 100, died on Friday morning at the U.N. Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad, where she was admitted on Wednesday for a heart problem.

--IANS

vg/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 11:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU