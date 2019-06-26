1.02 lakh more excluded from draft NRC in Assam

Over one lakh people were Wednesday excluded from the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in after they were found ineligible, adding to the 40 lakh names left out of the list published on July 30 last year.

According to a statement issued by the of NRC, 1,02,462 persons were declared ineligible during the process of verification carried out by the Local Registrars of Citizens Registration (LRCRs).

The list is being updated for the first time since 1951 to identify illegal migration into The NRC is being updated under the monitoring of the and the final list is scheduled to be released on July 31.

The additional exclusion list includes persons who were found ineligible on grounds of being DF (declared foreigner) or DV (doubtful voter) or PFT (persons with cases pending at foreigners' tribunals), the statement said.

The details of those excluded have been made available on website and they will also be informed through letters. Besides, the exclusion list has also been put up at NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the Deputy Commissioners, Sub Divisional Officers (Civil) and Circle Officers.

Those excluded will be eligible to file claims, for which hearings will start from July 5.

The names of persons who were found to be ineligible while appearing as witnesses in hearings held for disposals of claims and objections were also a part of the exclusion list.

The exclusion list, however, does not contain the results of claimants and objectees appearing for hearings held for disposal of claims and objections during the period from February 15 to June 26.

About 3.29 crore persons had applied for inclusion of names in the NRC and 2.9 crore were found to be eligible.

