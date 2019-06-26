JUST IN
Business Standard

Copper futures up 0.8 pc on spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Copper futures rose 0.8 per cent to Rs 418.30 per kg Wednesday after participants raised their positions amid pick-up in demand at the spot market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June contracts rose by 75 paisa, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 418.30 per kg in a business turnover of 15,845 lots.

Market analysts said increased demand from consuming industries and a firm trend in base metals mainly influenced copper prices here.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 14:25 IST

