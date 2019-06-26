Additional exclusion list to draft NRC published in Assam

An additional exclusion list comprising the names of 1,02,462 persons to the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published in on Wednesday.

The persons whose names appear in the additional exclusion list are the ones who were included in the draft published on July 30 last year, but subsequently found ineligible.

According to a statement issued by the of NRC, the list has been published as per provisions of Clause 5 of the Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules 2003.

The draft published on July 30, 2018 included the names of 2.9 crore people out of total applications of 3.29 crore. Forty lakh people were left out in the draft.

The in is being updated under the monitoring of the and the final list is scheduled to be released on July 31.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)