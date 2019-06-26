1,447 fishermen released from Pakistan jails since 2016: Ministry of External Affairs

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

As many as 1,447 Indian fishermen have been released and repatriated from Pakistan's custody since 2016, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Ministry V Muraleedharan, in a written response to a question, said release of 1,447 Indian fishermen have been secured since 2016.

This year, till June 20, 355 were released, he added.

"Government of India has consistently taken up the issue of early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen along with their boats from Pakistan's custody. This includes 355 Indian fishermen who have returned this year," he said.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 19:30 IST

