HC rejects Patel's plea to remove names of Shah, Irani as respondents

The High Court Wednesday rejected senior Ahmed Patel's plea seeking deletion of Union ministers and Smriti Irani's names as respondents in a petition, which challenged his election to the from in 2017.

Justice rejected Patel's application on the ground that they are no longer members as they have been elected to the Lok Sabha in the recently-concluded

Patel's application is in connection with the election petition moved by BJP Balvantsinh Rajput, challenging the leader's election to the from the state after winning the August 2017 election.

The court rejected his application, saying that Shah and Irani, who are now respectively, were respondents from the beginning of the petition in view of the statutory requirement, and merely by vacating their offices, they do not cease to be the necessary parties.

The court is Thursday likely to decide on Patel's second application, in which he has sought experts' opinion on the originality of Rajput's signature on the copy of the petition sent to him, saying that in his opinion it was not the original signature of Rajput as claimed by him.

Patel said in his application that the petition sent to him by Rajput had a photocopy of his original signature and therefore it must be examined by experts.

Rajput had quit the to join the BJP and contest the August 2017 Rajya Sabha election as its candidate.

He had moved the High Court after he was defeated in the election amid cross voting by two Congress MLAs, which were eventually declared invalid by the

In his petition, Rajput had accused Patel of "bribery" and "undue influence" to win the election. The plea is being heard by the high court.

Patel was cross-examined as a witness for four days before his two applications came up for hearing Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)