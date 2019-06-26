Fall Army Worm infestation has come down in Mizoram: Official

The Fall Army Worm (FAW) infestation in crops in has come down and is now more or less contained, an said Wednesday.

The Fall Army Worm, a pest attack and other crops.

James Lalsiamliana told that the outbreak commenced in early April and reached its climax during mid-May. It has steadily decreased and could be described as more or less contained.

"Coordinated efforts of the department officials and the farmers as well as technical expertise from the Centre and also sporadic rainfall helped in fighting the pest outbreak," Lalsiamliana said.

He said that the total area of infestation in the maize fields has come down by 359.80 hectares as compared to the peak period as also the number of families affected.

Of the 3,024.99 hectares maize cultivation areas infested by the outbreak, 1,757.98 hectares were declared as 'recovered areas', he said, adding that there was a great chance of recovery of the infested maize stems and leaves as a whole.

"We are yet to predict the extent of damage or possible recovery as the value of damage may differ and actual value of damage or crop loss could be calculated after harvest of the crops," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)