1-day Puducherry assembly session tomorrow to adopt vote on

The Puducherry assembly would meet for a day tomorrow to adopt a 'vote on account'.
It was to earmark funds for the first few months of the fiscal 2019-20, assembly Secretary A Vincent Rayer said in a release Friday.
Though the assembly is meeting for the first time this year, there will be no customary address by Lieutenant Governor of the union territory Kiran Bedi as the House had not been prorogued after the previous session in August last year and considered continuation of it, officials said.
The vote on account bill would be tabled by the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy who holds the finance portfolio, official sources said.
Meanwhile, opposition AIADMK leader A Anbalagan claimed that the government was 'violating the convention' by scheduling the session without the Lt Governor's address.
