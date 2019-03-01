1-day Puducherry assembly session tomorrow to adopt vote on

The assembly would meet for a day tomorrow to adopt a 'vote on account'.

It was to earmark funds for the first few months of the fiscal 2019-20, A Vincent Rayer said in a release

Though the assembly is meeting for the first time this year, there will be no customary address by Lieutenant Governor of the union territory as the House had not been prorogued after the previous session in August last year and considered continuation of it, officials said.

The vote on account bill would be tabled by the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy who holds the portfolio, official sources said.

Meanwhile, A Anbalagan claimed that the government was 'violating the convention' by scheduling the session without the Lt Governor's address.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)